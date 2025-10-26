Drone, rocket strike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kill, injure civilians; PTM Holland condemns violence

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 26 : The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Holland Chapter has condemned two separate incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region that resulted in civilian casualties and widespread outrage among locals.

According to statements shared by PTM Holland on X, a quadcopter drone strike took place early Sunday morning in the Muski village of Mir Ali tehsil, North Waziristan. The strike seriously injured the father of Shafqat Dawood Sahib. After receiving initial medical aid, he was transferred from Bannu to Peshawar for further treatment.

The PTM Holland Chapter described the drone attack as part of an ongoing "tyrannical campaign" against the Pashtun population. It alleged that despite being aware of the ineffectiveness of drone and quadcopter systems, the Pakistani state continues to target civilians using various means, including mortar shelling, airstrikes, and now drone bombings, which, according to the group, have claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent people.

In a separate tragic incident reported from Saroki Tehsil, a Havan rocket struck a house in Dagoo village, killing one family member and injuring seven others, including women and children. The condition of an elderly woman among the injured is said to be critical. All the wounded have been shifted to Dera Ismail Khan for medical treatment.

Following the rocket strike, local residents staged a protest in front of the Brand Check Post, carrying the body of the deceased and demanding justice. Demonstrators denounced what they called continued "military aggression" and attacks on innocent civilians.

PTM Holland Chapter urged the public and human rights organisations to stand with the affected families and raise their voices for peace, accountability, and justice in the region.

Earlier, a delegation from the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Germany chapter met with several members of the European Parliament in Brussels to discuss the ongoing human rights violations allegedly committed by Pakistan's military and security agencies against the Pashtun population.

According to a post shared by PTM Holland on X, representatives from PTM Germany presented detailed reports and evidence documenting killings, enforced disappearances, and destruction of homes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former tribal areas. They alleged that military operations by the Pakistan Army have placed civilians under constant threat and created a climate of fear on both sides of the Durand Line.

