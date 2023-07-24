Drone strikes hit 2 buildings in Moscow
By IANS | Published: July 24, 2023 09:37 AM 2023-07-24T09:37:25+5:30 2023-07-24T09:40:05+5:30
Moscow, July 24 Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Monday claimed that two buildings in the Russian capital were hit by drone strikes earlier in the day.
In a Telegram post, the Mayor said that there was no serious damage or casualties from the strikes that occurred at around 4 a.m., reports CNN.
In a statement, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the "two Ukrainian drones" were “suppressed” and “crashed” in Moscow.“On the morning of July 24, an attempt by the Kiev regime to launch a terrorist attack using two unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities on the territory of the city of Moscow was thwarted.
