Drone strikes hit 2 buildings in Moscow

Moscow, July 24 Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Monday claimed that two buildings in the Russian capital were hit by drone strikes earlier in the day.

In a Telegram post, the Mayor said that there was no serious damage or casualties from the strikes that occurred at around 4 a.m., reports CNN.

In a statement, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the "two Ukrainian drones" were “suppressed” and “crashed” in Moscow.

“On the morning of July 24, an attempt by the Kiev regime to launch a terrorist attack using two unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities on the territory of the city of Moscow was thwarted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor