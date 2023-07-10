Dua Lipa shares shower selfie flaunting abs, fans spot X-rated detail in picture

Los Angeles, July 10 Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa shocked eagle-eyed fans as they spotted an X-rated detail in the background of her recent selfie.

The 27-year-old shared a snap on social media, showing her posing in front of a mirror in her bathroom, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker pulled up her t-shirt to show off her abs and black lacy underwear, but it wasn't her body that fans were concentrating on. Some of her followers were quick to spot handprints on the steam covered glass shower door, prompting many to suggest she had made the marks with boyfriend Romain Gavras.

"There was nothing clean going on in that shower from what I see," one cheekily commented. "How did this happen?" another asked. "Why she gotta leave up the shower marks," one wrote.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Dua went public with her new beau, 41, back in March, and the couple packed on the PDA at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where they made their loved-up red carpet debut.

Romain is a French filmmaker, and rumours swirled when he was photographed leaving a BAFTA afterparty with the New Rules hitmaker in February.

