Dubai Airshow 2023 announces EDGE Group as Defence Technology Partner

Dubai [UAE], June 7 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Airshow, the world's leading aerospace event, has confirmed EDGE Group will return as its Defence Technology Partner for the 2023 edition.

As one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, EDGE will have a major presence at the 18th edition of the Airshow, showcasing a large product portfolio of aviation, defence and technology solutions and services to international industry trailblazers and innovators.

It will also highlight the group's ongoing commitment to supporting localisation as part of the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative by adopting Industry 4.0 technologies across its operations in full support of the UAE's Fourth Industrial Revolution strategy, which outlines advanced defence manufacturing as one of the key industries of the future.

EDGE Group is also part of the Dubai Airshow Advisory Board, which includes senior members from across the entire ecosystem of aerospace, space and defence, to provide their strategic advice and insights on themes and the world-class agenda of this year's Airshow, to support the sustainable growth of the global industry.

Khalid Al Breiki, President, Platforms and Systems at EDGE Group and member of Dubai Airshow's Advisory Board, commented, "Once again, the world's eyes will turn to the UAE and to the Dubai Airshow, which has become one of the world's largest, most well organised, and most spectacular platforms for the showcasing of advanced aerospace, space, and air defence products and solutions.

"EDGE is proud to be the event's Defence Technology Partner this year and we eagerly look forward to exhibiting the large portfolio of unique multi-domain and technologically-advanced products for which we are quickly earning an impressive global reputation - both in terms of capability and cost."

At this year's Airshow, EDGE Group will place a particular focus on the disruptive technologies and solutions it's utilising to transform the aerospace and defence industry, including autonomous capabilities, smart weapons, and electronic warfare and cyber technologies, highlighting the interoperability of its highly competitive products across multiple domains. It is also set to showcase the extensive capabilities of its portfolio of cutting-edge companies and business units.

The 18th edition Dubai Airshow 2023 is set to take place 13th-17th November 2023 at Dubai World Central, Dubai Airshow Site. (ANI/WAM)

