Dubai Airshow honours late Wing Commander Namansh Syal

Dubai [UAE], November 25 : The Dubai Airshow team expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who tragically lost his life in a Tejas fighter jet crash during the Dubai Air Show.

The organisers expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of the Indian Air Force officer, highlighting his significant contribution to the event and his exemplary dedication to aviation.

In a statement, the organisers said that after consulting with the team, the decision was made to continue the show as a mark of respect and tribute to his passion for aviation.

"Wing Commander Syal had been an integral part of this year's Airshow, earning admiration for his skill and dedication. The final displays after the incident were performed in his honour, and a formal service was held on Saturday to celebrate his life and contribution. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with his family, colleagues, and all those affected," the statement added.

The unfortunate crash occurred on November 21, 2025. Wing Commander Syal's mortal remains were transported to his ancestral village, Patialkar, in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, where the last rites were performed with full ceremonial honours on Sunday.

The last rites were performed in accordance with all traditional practices, including the gun salute, procession, and wreath-laying ceremony.

The Indian Air Force expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, recognising Wing Commander Syal's exemplary service and dedication to the nation. Villagers in Patialkar gathered in large numbers to pay their respects and mourn the loss of one of their most promising young officers.

Jagan Nath Syal, father of late Wing Commander Namansh Syal, expressed his profound grief at the loss of his son, describing it as a personal tragedy as well as a loss for the nation.

"The country has lost an ace pilot, and I have lost a young son. The loss was for me as well as the country," Jagan Nath Syal said.

"He never disappointed me. He never had a dull moment in his life and won every competition that he participated in," he added.

The Dubai Airshow continues to honour Wing Commander Namansh Syal's legacy, recognising his contributions to aviation and his role in inspiring future generations of pilots.

