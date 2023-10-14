Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils 'Launchpad Dubai' platform

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 14 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, is ready to welcome innovative entrepreneurs, influential investors, and global business leaders to Expand North Star, the world's largest gathering for startups.

The four-day mega-event kicks off tomorrow at Dubai Harbour and will run from October 15 to 18. Expand North Star builds on the sell-out success of last year's North Star Dubai, which led to the launch of around 150 startups in the UAE as a direct result of deals signed during the exhibition.

This year's event introduces Launchpad Dubai, a new platform aimed at accelerating the growth and expansion of global tech companies in Dubai including start-ups, fast-growing startups and billionaire unicorns.

The initiative offers convenient access to visa applications, banking and judicial services, housing, talent, and other essential services required to set up a new company through a single convenient platform.

The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy stand at Expand North Star will be the main venue to access Launchpad Dubai services, hosting individual booths for partner organisations. Local and international digital companies can initiate the process of obtaining partner services at the stand. Participants who meet the requirements can also start their application process for a Golden Visa, a long-term residence visa that offers a host of exclusive benefits.

Expand North Star 2023's extensive programme includes AI Monday, showcasing over 250 fast-scaling AI startups; India Central, the largest gathering of Indian startups ever assembled outside the country; and Asia Fast 100 and Africa Fast 100, which bring together 100 leading startups from both continents for a packed schedule of conferences, networking, and dedicated pitch competitions.

The mega-event will also feature the Investor Forum, which brings together more than 250 representatives of local and international family offices, mutual funds, and investors.

In addition, Expand North Star will host the launch of Emaratipreneur Inc., a community-driven networking and development platform designed exclusively for Emirati entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors. The event will feature a first-of-its-kind kind exhibition area for talented young innovators and startups to exhibit on fully built, branded, and sponsored exhibition pods, together with the Emaratipreneur Majlis, where panel and group discussions will shed light on creating the next generation of startup superstars, unicorns, and globally renowned entrepreneurs from the UAE's youth ecosystem.

Continuing its legacy tradition, the event culminates with the Supernova Challenge, a pitch competition with a prize fund of USD 200,000, making Expand North Star 2023 an unmissable event.

Expand North Star is the first choice for investors from 70 countries to close deals, co-finance, and raise funding, positioning it as the ideal platform for aspiring digital startups to attract the funding they need to expand and scale their operations.

More than 1,800 startups from over 100 countries will participate, connecting the world's most sought-after startups with innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and the founders of global success stories. Over 1,000 investors with a combined total of over USD 1 trillion under management are heading to Dubai, which is rapidly emerging as the heart of the world's digital economy.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is committed to enabling ambitious startups to access the tools they need to thrive in Dubai. Expand North Star supports the chamber's drive to strengthen Dubai's position as a leading global hub for the digital industries by bringing together venture capitalists and startups, expanding the presence of startups, and attracting the global tech community to the emirate.

The mega-event aspires to advance Dubai's transformation into one of the world's leading digital economies by turning 30 startups into unicorns by 2033, in line with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). (ANI/WAM)

