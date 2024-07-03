Dubai Chambers partners with Aramex to enhance services offered to business community

Dubai [UAE], July 3 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramex to enhance the services available to the business community and support companies in their professional activities and operations.

Under the terms of the MoU, Aramex will provide special packages for companies that are members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers. The packages will offer comprehensive transportation and logistics solutions for businesses, together with a range of quality services delivered through Aramex facilities across the Emirates.

Khalid Al Jarwan, Vice President of Operations and Acting Vice President of Digital and Commercial Sectors at Dubai Chambers, commented, "We are committed to enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector by improving the quality and efficiency of services available to companies operating in Dubai in cooperation with partners from the public and private sectors. Dubai Chambers remains focused on sustaining institutional and customer excellence as a strategic priority to contribute effectively to the development of Dubai's favourable business environment and enhance its attractiveness among companies and investors."

Tarek Abuyaghi, General Manager of Aramex, said, "Having trustworthy and efficient logistics partners is crucial for businesses across various industries. As the UAE continues to evolve into a global business hub, we are delighted to join forces with Dubai Chambers to support members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. Drawing on more than four decades of expertise of Aramex, as well as our data-driven and customer-centric approach, we will provide tailored logistics solutions that meet the unique needs of each business. The collaboration aligns with our efforts to support the UAE's vibrant business environment and help businesses of all sizessmall, medium, and largethrive through reliable, innovative, and efficient logistics services." (ANI/WAM)

