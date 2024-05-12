Dubai CommerCity set to participate in Seamless Middle East 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 12 (ANI/WAM): Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce, and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, is participating in Seamless Middle East 2024.

The digital economy technologies conference and exhibition will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 14 to 16.

Dubai CommerCity's participation in the event, which serves as a pioneering platform for bringing together and meeting entrepreneurs, innovators, and stakeholders to shape the future of digital commerce, stems from its position as a strategic contributor to the digital economy.

The free zone will highlight its portfolio of services, solutions, and incentives that contribute to the ease of doing business for companies in various sectors to attract international investors to the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE.

Faisal Jassim, Senior Director of Sales at Dubai CommerCity, said, "Dubai CommerCity is committed to driving the growth of the digital economy and implementing plans for comprehensive digital transformation and technological development in the Emirate of Dubai, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and national strategies related to the digital economy.

We will continue our efforts to drive innovation, creating a transformative shift in the business approach of companies, and accelerating the pace of their growth in the digital world.

Thereby attracting more foreign direct investment flows in various economic sectors to Dubai, strengthening the Emirate's role as an incubator for innovative companies, serving as a platform for their growth, and lastly, managing the expansion of their operations at the regional level, strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global capital for the digital economy".

Seamless Middle East 2024 focuses on nine main themes: payment, financial technology, banking, identity and card services, retail, e-commerce, home delivery services, and digital marketing.

The event will host more than 800 exhibitors presenting the latest innovations and solutions in all of these fields and will feature more than 800 speakers to shed light on the latest trends and factors affecting the market.

The event also focuses on technological solutions that shape the future of payment, financial technology, retail, and e-commerce sectors. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor