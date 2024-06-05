Dubai: Home to 11 international football clubs, 400 diverse academies

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 5 (ANI/WAM): Dubai has continued to press further to consolidate its position as a preferred global destination for young sporting talent.

Now housing at least eleven international football clubs that have set up base, Dubai has been a preferred destination for selecting, attracting, and developing talented people in various sports disciplines and for all nationalities.

According to the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), this is in pursuance of the policy laid down by the Government of Dubai while attracting talented people in all spheres of life. This is also in keeping with the DSC's drive to attract, develop, and hail the role of the private sector through talented people in various sports while providing all facilities and legislation supporting the promotion of investment in the sports field.

As per the latest figures, the number of international football academies hosted by Dubai has increased to eleven of the total 400 sports academies spread throughout the emirate. These academies carry out their training activities to discover and develop young sports talents of varied ages and nationalities in more than 50 diverse sporting disciplines.

Among the most prominent international football clubs that have made Dubai their headquarters for their training academies are Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Ajax Amsterdam, Greek Olympiacos, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Spanish LaLiga, and the Argentine Federation Academy and the latest being AC Milan.

It also confirms Dubai's position as a leading investment destination for international clubs and investment in the sports sector in general. Dubai has continued to attract more sports projects, thanks to its advanced infrastructure and a dynamic business environment that supports innovation and stimulates creativity.

Dubai is at the forefront of global cities in attracting and developing talent in all fields, as the Dubai Sports Council works according to an integrated policy to achieve this goal: to attract and develop sports talent and create future champions in various sports who are raised on scientific foundations and under the supervision of specialised cadres and thoughtful strategies. (ANI/WAM)

