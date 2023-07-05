Dubai investments doubles reduction in total GHG emissions with 32 pc in 2022

Dubai [UAE], July 5 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Investments has achieved a 32-per cent reduction in total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2022, equating to an estimated decrease of 212, 768 tonnes of CO2, according to the Group's latest ESG report, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable business practices and developed in accordance with the latest Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

The emissions intensity decreased from 204.9 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per employee in 2021 to 116.8 tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2022, with a 61-per cent reduction in total GHG emissions intensity.

Acknowledging the critical importance of energy consumption, Dubai Investments has proactively pursued strategies aimed at curbing overall energy consumption. Over the course of 2021 to 2022, the Company effectively reduced energy consumption derived from diesel, petrol and electricity sources by an impressive five per cent. The reliance on fossil fuels also has been significantly curtailed, with diesel consumption witnessing a substantial decline of 14.5 per cent, resulting in a reduction of 31,000 litres since 2020.

Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee, Dubai Investments & General Manager, Dubai Investments, said, "Maintaining and evaluating ESG performance is an essential part of how we conduct business and reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible business practices. Our focus on ESG is a crucial component of our corporate philosophy and enables us to create sustainable long-term value and secure financial returns."

"Aligning with the UAE marking 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability', we are also embarking on what I believe will be an extraordinary year for the Group as we are making a profound commitment to prioritise sustainability across our investment sectors like real estate, financial investments and manufacturing by applying green building principles for our upcoming new real estate projects, engaging in sustainable due diligence for new acquisitions and focusing on the proper treatment of industrial waste respectively", Raqbani added.

Water efficiency represented another component as part of Dubai Investments' sustainability efforts. Water efficiency with a decrease in water consumption and an increase in water recycled and reused by over 21 per cent and 28 per cent respectively compared to 2020 in 2022, representing a reuse and recycling rate of over 55.3 per cent for 2022, as against a rate of 32.8 per cent in 2020. A 61-per cent increase in total training hours included other significant highlights in the 2022 Sustainability Report.

In 2022, Dubai Investments supported projects related to a wide range of community and environmental initiatives focused on youth development, innovation and environmental protection. Diversity and inclusion marked another important component of Dubai Investments ESG strategy with nine per cent female representation in the total workforce and 13 per cent representation at the middle and senior management level, almost double the level in 2021. (ANI/WAM)

