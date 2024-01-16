Dubai Man Sentenced to Death for Premeditated Murder of Ex-Girlfriend

A Dubai court has sentenced an Arab man to death for the premeditated murder of his European ex-girlfriend in 2020. The victim, whose identity is being withheld due to local sensitivities, was found dead in her apartment building after a violent confrontation with the defendant. According to court documents, the couple had been in a relationship since 2017 but the woman sought to end it due to her involvement with another person. The defendant, however, refused to accept the breakup and repeatedly threatened the victim. He eventually tracked her down in Dubai after she returned from abroad and gained access to her apartment.

On the day of the murder, the defendant confronted the victim, demanding she resume their relationship. When she refused, he attacked her with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries. He then fled the scene but was apprehended by police shortly thereafter. The court found the defendant guilty of premeditated murder, citing evidence that he had purchased weapons and planned the attack in advance. The verdict drew widespread condemnation from human rights groups, who criticized the use of the death penalty in such cases.