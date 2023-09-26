Dubai Media Council signs MoU with Egypt’s Supreme Council for media regulation

Dubai [UAE], September 26 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Media Council (DMC) and Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in the media sector.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the first day of the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF) being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Karam Gaber, Head of Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation, and Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, signed the MoU, marking the beginning of a fresh phase of collaboration between the media communities of both countries, aligned with the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and Egypt.

On this occasion, Karam Gaber said the signing of the MoU will strengthen synergistic media collaboration between Egypt and the UAE and further enhance the ongoing strategic cooperation between the two nations. He also said Egypt and the UAE media have a common vision, which creates a conducive environment for mutually beneficial projects and meaningful exchange of expertise. The MoU is effective from its date of signing.

Mona Al Marri said, “The Egyptian media sector is a key player in the Arab media landscape. This agreement is a significant step towards stronger cooperation in developing each other’s media capabilities. It represents the convergence of our vision on the importance of joint efforts to build new pathways that can contribute to the advancement of Arab media. We look forward to this MoU being the start of a fruitful partnership that accelerates the development of the sector at both bilateral and regional levels."

“Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, we have launched a comprehensive plan to develop media in Dubai, centred around fostering local talent. We are committed to developing the media sector to a level that is commensurate with the global accomplishments of the UAE," she noted. “Our vision is to create a vibrant media sector that is able to convey the country’s progress and achievements accurately, strengthen our sense of national identity and keep pace with rapid global changes. Cooperation with leading media entities in the region and the world is vital to facilitate the exchange of expertise needed to raise media standards.”

The MoU seeks to boost cooperation in the domain of training and development of human capital, knowledge sharing and collaboration in media-related research.

The agreement, which is effective from the date of its signing, is an extension of the close cooperation between Dubai and Egypt’s media community, building on the numerous initiatives launched by Dubai over the years to support Arab media.

The Arab Media Forum, organised by the Dubai Press Club, annually features the participation of prominent Egyptian media personalities and leaders from the country’s leading media institutions.

Furthermore, the annual Arab Media Award attracts hundreds of entries from Egyptian media professionals across categories, including print, visual and digital. (ANI/WAM)

