Dubai Rains: Flights Suspended, Remote Work Mandated, As Government Issues Travel Advisory

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly Abu Dhabi and Dubai, experienced heavy floods and thunderstorms in the early hours of Thursday, leading to several flights being cancelled and a nationwide alert being issued, according to Gulf news. Residents woke up to strong winds, thunder and lightning at around 3 am (local time), which was earlier than the time expected by the weather forecast.

Due to the expected weather conditions, the Dubai Government announced remote work for employees across all its entities on Thursday, May 2, 2024, and Friday, May 3, 2024, due to the expected weather conditions.

The announcement applies to all government employees in Dubai, except for roles that need on-site presence at the workplace.The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) also advised private sector companies to remote work on the aforementioned days.Authorities have also announced distance learning for schools in Dubai and Sharjah on these days.

According to a report by Gulf News, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Thursday morning.The Met Office has issued a yellow alert across the country, indicating that rain-bearing clouds have covered most of it.