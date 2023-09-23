Dubai to host Urological Association of Asia Congress

Dubai [UAE], September 23 (ANI/WAM): Dubai will play host to the 20th Urological Association of Asia Congress (UAA 2023) for the first time in the Middle East from 28th September to 1st October 2023 at Conrad Dubai. Over 2500 urologists from 70 countries will attend the four-day medical conference.

The 12th Emirates International Urological Conference 2023 (EUSC 2023) will be held alongside the UAA.

Organized by MCI Middle East, Urological Association of Asia (UAA) and Emirates Urological Society (EUS), the joint conference of UAA and EUS will bring the most up-to-date research and distinguished developments in urology, and key opinion leaders will convene in Dubai to share their expertise in urology care.

Delegates will not only benefit from the latest urological innovation but will also get an opportunity to expand their professional network and meet with colleagues from around the world.

The events include young leadership and nursing programmes; hands-on workshops; educational courses; state – of – the – art lectures and industry symposiums. (ANI/WAM)

