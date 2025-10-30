EAM Jaishankar and Cyprus counterpart discuss roadmap for implementation of Joint Action Plan

New Delhi, Oct 30 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and visiting Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, during their meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

EAM Jaishankar stated that he and Kombos discussed global geopolitical situation, developments in the respective regions and cooperation in multilateral fora.

"Delighted to welcome FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus today in New Delhi. We reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, agreed to by leaders during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus in June 2025. Our discussions also covered the global geopolitical situation, developments in our respective regions and our cooperation in multilateral fora. As Cyprus takes over the European Union Presidency in 2026, we are confident that India-EU ties will further strengthen," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The Action Plan constitutes a roadmap for the implementation of the Joint Declaration adopted during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cyprus earlier this year, setting short, medium, and long-term goals in main areas of co-operation, including, inter alia, defence, trade and business, innovation and technology sectors.

Thanking India for the warm welcome and hospitality, Kombos said that he was "delighted and honoured" to meet with India's Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar during his first official visit to India.

"My visit to India shortly after the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cyprus is a strong signal of the level of Cyprus-India relations," he posted on X.

The visiting Foreign Minister highlighted that the discussions focussed on further steps of the Cyprus-India strategic partnership, including the implementation of the Joint Action Plan agreed by both countries.

Discussions were also held on EU-India relations, priorities of the upcoming Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU and regional developments, including Ukraine and the Middle East.

"I also reiterated our appreciation for India's long-standing principled support on the Cyprus Issue and its upholding of international law," stated Kombos.

In his opening remarks during meeting with Kombos, EAM Jaishankar expressed India's support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Cyprus and a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

"Your visit takes place at a time when Cyprus is preparing to assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from 1 January 2026. Strengthening ties with both Cyprus and the EU remains a key priority for India, and we certainly value your steadfast support in that regard. India and Cyprus are trusted friends and reliable partners. Trust and time-tested are not easy adjectives to use nowadays, but certainly I think I can do that with a great deal of confidence and assurance for this relationship.

"Our ties have developed into a comprehensive partnership anchored in mutual respect, shared democratic values, and a joint strategic vision. It is forward-looking and it is aligned with the interests and aspirations of both the countries. We also cooperate closely in regional and multilateral fora, including the United Nations, the European Union, and Commonwealth frameworks," he said.

EAM Jaishankar also expressed appreciation for Cyprus' support for India on cross-border terrorism.

"We deeply appreciate Cyprus’ consistent support on issues of core interest to India, especially in our battle against cross-border terrorism. I would once again thank your government for the strong condemnation after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the solidarity expressed with India in our fight against terrorism. We also appreciate your consistent support for India’s Permanent membership in an expanded UN Security Council and for the membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group."

Constantinos Kombos arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to India.

