EAM Jaishankar arrives in Netherlands, to discuss strengthening bilateral ties

The Hague, May 19 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday arrived in the Netherlands for an official visit aimed at boosting the bilateral relations between India and the European nation.

He was received by Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Protocol and Host Country Affairs Department Director Gabriella Sancisi.

EAM Jaishankar is on an official six-day visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany, scheduled from May 19 to 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday.

The visit is part of India's ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at deepening strategic ties and enhancing cooperation with key European partners, focusing on strategic partnerships, trade, investment, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

According to an MEA statement, "During the visit, EAM will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest."

The visit comes at a time when India is actively bolstering its outreach to Europe, with an emphasis on trade, investment, digital cooperation, climate action, and shared security concerns.

EAM Jaishankar's meetings are expected to cover a broad range of issues, including geopolitical developments, global economic challenges, and coordination on multilateral platforms.

Meanwhile, in April, India and the Netherlands agreed to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation at high-level meetings held by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal during his visit to the European nation.

The Commerce Secretary's visit from April 24-26 underlined India's commitment to strengthening its economic engagement with the Netherlands, a key European partner.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called off his scheduled three-nation Europe tour to Croatia, Norway, and the Netherlands in the wake of heightened tensions with Pakistan.

Last month, Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof also strongly condemned the cowardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"I just spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the horrific terrorist attack that occurred earlier this week in Pahalgam, and extended my sympathy to the victims, their loved ones and the people of India. The Netherlands stands shoulder to shoulder with India in the fight against terrorism, now and in the future," he posted on X.

PM Modi thanked PM Schoof for his words of support and solidarity and conveyed that India looks forward to closely working with the Netherlands to strengthen the global fight against terrorism, according to the MEA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor