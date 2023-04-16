EAM Jaishankar congratulates Nepal's new Foreign Minister Saud on his appointment

New Delhi [India], April 16 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated Nepal's new Foreign Minister NP Saud on his appointment.

"Congratulate H.E. N.P. Saud on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working together to strengthen our multifaceted partnership. Best wishes for success in your new role," tweeted Jaishankar.

According to sources, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the president of the Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday came to an agreement to choose Saud as the new foreign minister of the country.

NP Saud was irrigation minister in 2014 in the Sushil Koirala-led government.

Prime Minister Dahal has been in charge of the foreign ministry, which the Congress was given as part of a power-sharing agreement, for the past month and a half, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Saud was sworn in as the Minister for Foreign Affairs today, as per Kathmandu Post. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Sheetal Niwas, the President's Office, at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, Dahal expanded his cabinet for the eighth time inducting a Foreign Minister and a Minister of State for Transport.

As per the release from the Office of the President, Dahal inducted Nepali Congress leader Narayan Prasad Saud as Foreign Minister while Nanda Chapai got the portfolio of state minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport.

Both the ministers were administered oath to post and secrecy amid a ceremony at Presidential Palace in Kathmandu.

Earlier on 31st March, Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda had reshuffled the cabinet after weeks of hiatus when he was only able to induct 11 ministers which included a state minister.

Intra-party rift of the Nepali Congress has been blamed for the delay in the expansion of the cabinet as 10 parties are on board the coalition presenting their own demands.

In four months since formation, Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda has undergone two rounds of vote of confidence and 8 cabinet reshuffles, yet failed to fill all the ministries.

Supported by 10 parties in the March 20 vote of confidence who have come on board the ruling coalition, Dahal on Friday managed to take 5 parties on board.

Despite filling up the majority of the ministries, PM Dahal still holds the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; the Ministry of Forest and Environment; the Ministry of Health and Population and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor