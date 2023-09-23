EAM Jaishankar has productive, busy day of bilateral, multilateral engagements in New York

New York [US], September 23 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a productive and busy day of engagements with his counterparts from multiple countries on the margins of the 78th United National General Assembly in New York.

The significant day for the EAM began with the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting which included the foreign ministers of the four-nation bloc External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa.

An active first day at the 78th UNGA 🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/xzIdB2Eujo— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 23, 2023

Quad Ministers in a Joint Statement addressed and reaffirmed action on some really prominent issues including counter terrorism, cross-border movement of terrorists, indo-Pacific, denuclearization of North Korea, reiterating UNSC expansion and Russia-Ukraine War.

External Affairs Minister held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa and discussed regional, multilateral and global cooperation.

Taking to his social media 'X', formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to meet Foreign Minister of Japan Yoko Kamikawa at #UNGA78. Exchanged perspectives on our Special Strategic and Global Partnership Discussed our regional, multilateral and global cooperation and taking them forward."

EAM also met with his Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and noted the positive trajectory of ties with Australia and discussed specific measures that need to be made to take the relations further.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "Great to catch up with FM @SenatorWong of Australia on #UNGA78 sidelines. Noted the positive trajectory of our ties and discussed specific steps to take them further. Our exchange of regional and global assessments are always valuable."

Later on, Jaishankar held a meeting with counterparts from Brazil, Bahrain and South Africa. Jaishankar and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani held talks on connectivity, economic linkages and regional dynamics.

Jaishankar stated on X, "So glad to meet the Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani this evening. Good conversation on connectivity, economic linkages and regional dynamics."

Later in the day, Jaishankar met the UK’s Minister of State Foreign Commonwealth & Development Affairs, Tariq Ahmed.

“Pleased to meet UK MoS @tariqahmadbt in New York today. A useful stock taking of our relationship. Also discussed recent developments pertaining to Ukraine,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation for a week-long visit to New York, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly.

Jaishankar, who will embark on his US visit today, is scheduled to address a High-Level session of the 78th UNGA on September 26 according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

