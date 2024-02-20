EAM Jaishankar, his Greek counterpart discuss enhancing India-Greece cooperation

New Delhi [India], February 20 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis on Tuesday discussed the strengthening of India-Greece and India-Europe cooperation.

The visiting Greece Foreign Minister met Jaishankar here in the national capital ahead of the Raisina Dialogue.

"Delighted to welcome Greece FM Giorgos Gerapetritis ahead of the State visit of Prime Minister @kmitsotakis of Greece to India. Discussed enhancing India-Greece and India-Europe cooperation, especially connectivity. Expect the Summit tomorrow to take our Strategic Partnership forward," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The Greek Foreign Minister arrived in the national capital in the early hours of Tuesday to take part in the ninth Raisina Dialogue, scheduled to take place on February 21-23.

Notably, Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will also be on a state visit to India. He will be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 9th Raisina Dialogue, 2024 in New Delhi.

During his state visit from February 21-22, Greek PM Mitsotakis will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

According to the MEA, this would be the first bilateral Head of State or Head of Government level visit from Greece to India after 15 years; the last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008. The then Greek Prime Minister, Kostas Karamanlis, was accompanied by Foreign Minister Dora Bakoyannis, in his January 2008 visit.

India-Greece relations have been elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Greece in August 2023.

PM Modi said his Greece tour will add momentum to India-Greece friendship, particularly people-to-people linkages. He also welcomed Greece into the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and looked forward to Greece's membership of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), the MEA stated.

The India-Greece ties are based on shared cultural values, a commitment to foster economic growth, and collaboration in the fields of security and defence, shipping, and maritime, and are marked by convergence on regional and global issues. The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums.

He will also visit Mumbai before returning to Athens.

PM Mitsotakis will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. Prime Minister Modi and PM Mitsotakis will hold bilateral discussions and PM Modi will also host a lunch banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary.

