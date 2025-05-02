EAM Jaishankar holds talks with UK Culture Secretary Nandy on sidelines of WAVES summit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy on the sidelines of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 on Thursday.

"Good to see the UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media & Sport Lisa Nandy on the sidelines of #WAVES2025," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Jaishankar also held talks with Eswatini Foreign Minister Pholile Dlamini Shakantu, where they discussed cooperation in the creative industry.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to meet FM Pholile Shakantu of Eswatini this evening in Mumbai on the sidelines of WAVES 2025. Discussed cooperation in the creative industry. Also spoke about greater exchanges, capacity building, and development projects."

Earlier, World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director General Daren Tang met EAM Jaishankar in Mumbai on Thursday on the sidelines of the WAVES summit.

Jaishankar said he appreciated WIPO's partnership with India in promoting it as an intersection of culture and technology.

In a post on X, he said, "Good to meet WIPO DG Daren Tang today in Mumbai. Appreciate WIPO's partnership in promoting India as an intersection of culture, digital and NextGen technology. WAVES 2025 is such a great platform to bring these domains together."

Noting that World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) highlights India's creative strengths at a global platform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the country, with a billion-plus population, is also a land of a billion-plus stories.

Inaugurating WAVES Summit at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, PM Modi said this is the right time to "Create In India, Create For The World".

"World Audio Visual And Entertainment Summit, WAVES, is not just an acronym; it is a wave of culture, creativity, and universal connectivity. Today, when the world is looking for new ways of storytelling, India has a treasure of its stories dating back thousands of years. This treasure is timeless, thought-provoking, and truly global," he said.

WAVES 2025 is India's first-of-its-kind World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit.

PM Modi highlighted that WAVES will serve as a significant platform where 'Creativity meets Coding, Software blends with Storytelling, and Art merges with Augmented Reality'. He urged young creators to make the most of this opportunity, dream big, and dedicate their efforts to realizing their visions.

