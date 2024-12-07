EAM Jaishankar holds talks with World Economic Forum CEO on sidelines of Doha Forum

Doha [Qatar], December 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met President and CEO of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende on the sidelines of Doha Forum.

The leaders discussed the global economic and political scenario.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "A good conversation with Borge Brende of World Economic Forum in Doha today. Discussed the global economic and political scenario."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1865416400694554754

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos.

The two spoke about developments in the Mediterranean as well as India-Cyprus bilateral partnership.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus today. Spoke about developments in the Mediterranean as well as our bilateral partnership."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1865415989422121070

Kombos said he was 'pleased' to meet Jaishankar.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet with India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. Exchange of views on regional and international issues, and the further enhancement of Cyprus- India bilateral relations."

https://x.com/ckombos/status/1865387213376123022

Earlier, Jaishankar on Saturday met Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani and Minister of State, Ahmed Al Sayed on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.

The leaders were seen shaking hands and holding talks.

"Pleased to meet Qatari Minister of Commerce & Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani and MoS Ahmed Al Sayed on the sidelines of the Doha Forum today," Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1865389171285565949

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar participated in the Doha Forum on the topic "Conflict Resolution in a New Era".

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1865387847106093315

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to participate in Doha Forum panel today on the topic "Conflict Resolution in a New Era" in Doha today along with PM & FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar and FM Espen Barth Eide of Norway. As the conflicts around us increase, the need of the hour is more diplomacy, not less."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor