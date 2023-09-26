EAM Jaishankar meets his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed in New York

New York [US], September 26 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly session in New York City.

The two ministers appreciated the rapid progress in India, UAE bilateral cooperation and valued regular exchange of perspectives on regional and global issues.

“Always a pleasure to meet FM @ABZayed of UAE, this time in New York. Appreciate the rapid progress in our bilateral cooperation. Value our regular exchange of perspectives on regional and global issues,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on ‘X’ formerly Twitter on Tuesday.

UAE and India along with Saudi Arabia, the US and European Union (EU), had recently announced an ambitious infrastructure plan — the ‘India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor’. This initiative launched at the G20 summit in New Delhi, seeks to reshape the trade route between the Gulf, Europe and South Asia, connecting them by rail and sea links

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar will address a High-Level session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today.

The EAM is in New York to lead the Indian delegation at the UNGA session.

EAM Jaishankar on Monday met President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis in New York.

The EAM also held a meeting with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA. The two leaders affirmed a "strong bilateral relationship."

"On the sidelines of #UNGA78, met with @AraratMirzoyan FM of Armenia. Appreciate his sharing assessment of the current situation in the Caucasus. Affirmed our strong bilateral relationship," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar also met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic. The two leaders discussed growing bilateral ties with a focus on trade and economy.

Jaishankar also met Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Barcena.

The two leaders discussed taking forward the partnership between the two nations with a focus on business, science and technology, education, economy and traditional medicine. engaging in meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the event.

During his New York visit, Jaishankar interacted with several world leaders.

A video shared on the social media platform X captures Jaishankar's interactions with his counterparts, including Sameh Shoukrey of Egypt, Gen Jeje Odongo of Uganda, Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus, Carlos Pereira of Guinea Bissau, and Abdul Momen of Bangladesh. Additionally, he also paid a visit to Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia during his stay in New York.

In the video, Jaishankar is also seen meeting the Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji, Dominica's Foreign Minister Vince Henderson and Guyana's Foreign Minister Hugg Todd, among many others.

Meanwhile, the EAM while speaking on Saturday evening during an event ‘South Rising: Partnerships, Institutions and Ideas’, said that economically dominant countries are leveraging production capabilities and those countries who have institutional influence have weaponized these capabilities.

Further, citing the example of the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister also stressed that "it is still a world of double standards."

"There is a growing sentiment in the world and the Global South in a way embodies it. But there’s also political resistance. Those occupying positions of influence are resisting pressure to change", said EAM Jaishankar during the event hosted by the Observer Research Foundation, in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, United Nations India and the Reliance Foundation.

"They will mouth the right things, but the reality is still today, it’s a world very much of double standards," he added.

Speaking about the Global South and India’s G20 Presidency, Jaishankar highlighted how India was ‘the voice of the Global South’ and how it steered the global conversation back to global growth and development issues by getting the G20 to talk about what the world wanted to talk about, the real problem of the G20.

After concluding his visit to New York, Jaishankar will travel to Washington, DC.

