EAM Jaishankar meets Singaporean PM Wong, talks on advancing technology and industrial partnership

Singapore City [Singapore], November 8 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his visit to Singapore met Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday and the two engaged in "fruitful discussions" on advancing technology and industrial partnership.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to meet PM & Finance Minister @LawrenceWongST today in Singapore. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi."

"A fruitful discussion on advancing our technology, skilling and industrial partnership. Also spoke about our engagement in regional forums," the post added.

Meanwhile, the Singaporean PM Wong also wrote about his meeting with Jaishankar and said that the two leaders had discussions on global developments, and looking forward to commemorating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2025.

Sharing a post on X, Wong wrote, "Happy to catch up with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar so soon after his September 2024 visit with PM Narendra Modi's delegation. He updated me on the good progress India and Singapore made on new areas of cooperation, such as skills training and industrial parks."

"We also exchanged views on global developments. India & Singapore are like-minded partners with many common interests. We're working to upgrade our ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. I look forward to commemorating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025," the post added.

Jaishankar also met his Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen and discussed Indo - Pacific security situation.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Good to meet Defence Minister @Ng_Eng_Hen of Singapore today. Shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific security situation and bilateral defence cooperation."

Jaishankar during his visit to Singapore also met President Tharman Shanmugaratnam where the two discussed the political and economic situation.

"Called on President @Tharman_S of Singapore. Discussed the global political and economic scenario, and its implications for India and Singapore," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also met Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and discussed with him ways to take forward a contemporary bilateral partnership, with a focus on areas like industrial parks, innovation and semiconductors.

Jaishankar also addressed the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN - India Network of Think Tanks. During his speech, he said, "As India's engagement with Indo-Pacific and Quad deepens, ASEAN centrality and cohesion will continue to be a guiding principle."

The Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

India has a strengthened and multi-faceted relationship with ASEAN which is expressed through the Act East Policy.

India and Singapore have a close bilateral relationship. Singapore has played an important role in reconnecting India to the countries of Southeast Asia since the inception of the Look East Policy in the early 1990s. The Indian community has a significant presence in Singapore and constitutes about 9.2 per cent of the total population of the country.

The visit by Jaishankar comes on the heels of the three-day state visit of Singapore's Minister of Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen to India from October 21 to 23. During his visit, he had co-chaired the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue in New Delhi, with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

Singapore has been an integral partner of India's Act East Policy. Expressing confidence in the relationship shared between the two countries, Singapore's Defence Minister Hen had remarked, "From Singapore's perspective, India has always been part of the East. Whether you choose to act or look, we consider you part of the area."

