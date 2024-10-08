EAM Jaishankar praises Argentina's role in Voice of Global South Summit, highlights trade ties

New Delhi [India], October 8 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the seventh India-Argentina Joint Commission Meeting, expressing his delight with Argentina's participation in the Voice of the Global South Summit. Jaishankar also emphasised the economic partnership, noting that trade has been thriving between India and Argentina.

In the opening remarks of the meeting, he welcomed Argentina's delegation and said, "It is a pleasure to welcome you and your delegation to India. This is your first visit, and I recall our last meeting, which was at the beginning of this year in Munich. I'm very glad that yesterday we had an opportunity to have a very practical and useful session with the business delegation. I thank you for bringing them."

He further added, "We are very pleased with your participation at the Voice of the Global South Summit. We've also marked 75 years of the establishment of our diplomatic relations. I think economically, trade has been good. We've had a minor dip, but we hope to get it back to the levels that we had earlier. I promised you yesterday that I would reciprocate with an early visit along with a business delegation."

Notably, a day before, Jaishankar along with Argentinian counterpart Diana Mondino and other industry and business leaders held a meeting on Monday to discuss ways to expand the bilateral trade and investment partnership between the two countries.

Taking to social media platform X, Jaishankar said that called it a 'fruitful meeting' and said he highlighted growing opportunities of collaboration with India led by strong market mechanisms and a robust digital framework.

They discussed cooperation in the areas of energy transition, minerals, health, agri-tech, defence and technology.

"Joined Foreign and Trade Minister Diana Mondino for a fruitful meeting with industry and business leaders from Argentina. Discussed ways to expand our bilateral trade and investment partnership, including in the sectors of energy transition, minerals, health, agri-tech, defence and technology. Highlighted growing opportunities of collaboration with India led by strong market mechanisms and a robust digital framework," Jaishankar stated in his post.

The Argentine Foreign and Trade Minister is on an official visit from October 5 to 9.

Notably, India and Argentina share values of mutual respect, understanding, and a commitment to the rule of law. The two countries have enjoyed close and robust relations across a wide range of sectors, which have strengthened over the decades, according to the Embassy of India in Argentina.

India-Argentina diplomatic relations were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership during the state visit of the then-president of Argentina to India in February 2019. Both countries marked 75 years of diplomatic relations on February 3, 2024.

