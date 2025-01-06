EAM Jaishankar praises NSA Sullivan's "personal contribution" in strengthening India-US ties

New Delhi [India], January 6 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in New Delhi, with discussions on enhancing bilateral, regional and global cooperation.

Highlighting the significance of their discussions, Jaishankar acknowledged Sullivan's "personal contribution" in strengthening the India-US partnership over the past four years.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning."

"Continued our ongoing discussions on deepening bilateral, regional and global cooperation. Valued the openness of our conversations in the last four years. Appreciated his personal contribution to forging a closer and stronger India-US partnership," the post added.

Delighted to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning. Continued our ongoing discussions on deepening bilateral, regional and global cooperation. Valued the openness of our conversations in the last four years. Appreciated his personal contribution to forging a… pic.twitter.com/jm9P2pW7zn — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 6, 2025

Notably, Sullivan is on a visit to India from January 5-6. During his meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Sullivan will discuss issues ranging from space, defence, strategic technology cooperation as well as shared security priorities in the Indo-Pacific region, US National Security Council Spokesperson Sean Savett had said in a statement.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to New Delhi, India on January 5-6 for a capstone meeting with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval that will span a range of issues across the breadth of the US-India partnership - from space, defense, and strategic technology cooperation to shared security priorities in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the statement from White House noted.

The US NSA will also make a visit to IIT Delhi, where he will meet Indian entrepreneurs and discuss the India-US alliance on innovation and iCET initiative.

"He will also visit the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, where he will meet with young Indian entrepreneurs and give a speech outlining the significant steps the United States and India have taken together to strengthen our innovation alliance under the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET)," the statement added.

Earlier on Friday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby had also shared the details of Sullivan's visit to India, which will be his final trip to the Indo-Pacific region as NSA.

"He's very excited and looking forward to these conversations at this critical time," Kirby added.

In October last year, US NSA Jake Sullivan held a phone conversation with NSA Ajit Doval, discussing critical regional security developments and emphasising the necessity for ongoing efforts to bolster stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor