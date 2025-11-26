EAM Jaishankar reiterates India's "zero tolerance" for terrorism on 17th anniversary of 26/11

New Delhi [India], November 26 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday reaffirmed India's unwavering stand against terrorism as the nation marked the 17th anniversary of the horrific attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, that killed 166 people and injured 300, and left one of the busiest cities in the world to remain stand still.

In a post on X, the EAM said the world continues to remember the victims and brave responders who fought during the 2008 terror strikes.

"Zero tolerance for terror in all forms and manifestations. The world remembers the victims and heroes of 26/11. Reaffirm our resolve to bring all those involved to justice," Jaishankar wrote.

November 26, 2025, marks the 17th year since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai, in 2008.

Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via sea route and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300.

The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce.

The scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt those who witnessed it and the families who lost their loved ones.

The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who gave up his life while capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai keep alive the memory of the gruesome terror attack.

The other nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested.

In May 2010, Kasab was handed the death penalty, and two years later, hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune.

