EAM Jaishankar says talks with Ukrainian FM focused on conflict with Russia

New Delhi, March 29 In an open and wide-ranging conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed the Kiev's ongoing conflict with Russia and exchanged views on various initiatives.

In a first high-level visit by a Ukrainian leader since the start of Russian invasion of Kyiv in 2022, Kuleba began his two-day official visit to India on Thursday to reinvigorate bilateral ties with India.

"An open and wide-ranging conversation with Ukraine FM @DmytroKuleba this afternoon. Our discussions focused on the ongoing conflict and its wider ramifications. Exchanged views on various initiatives in that context," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"Spoke as well on global and regional issues of interest to both of us. Reiterated our commitment to strengthen the overall relationship, including bilateral cooperation," the minister added.

In his opening remarks at the meeting at Hyderabad House, S. Jaishankar said that Kuleba's visit gives India "an opportunity to understand the situation in your own region. And I look forward to hearing your perspectives on that".

Speaking of "momentum" in the bilateral relationship, the EAM said that the two nations have had interactions at various levels in recent months.

"I am glad to see some of our bilateral mechanisms have also met and this has created a certain momentum in our bilateral relationship," he said.

On his maiden visit to India, Kuleba said in a post on X on Thursday that he is in India to build on the dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace.

Further, he said that his talks in India will include the peace formula proposed by Zelensky, which follows a 10-point plan to restore just and long-lasting peace in Ukraine.

Kuleba's visit comes just as Prime Minister Modi spoke to Presidents of the warring Ukraine and Russia over the telephone this month.

In his talks with Zelensky, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between Kyiv and Moscow.

The Prime Minister added that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution as Zelensky appreciated the country's continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine.

