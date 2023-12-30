EAM Jaishankar signs documents on Kudan Kulam Nuclear Power Plants during his visit to Russia

New Delhi [India], December 30 : On his visit to Russia, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar signed three documents relating to the Kudan Kulam Nuclear Power Plants, an MoU on cooperation in pharmaceuticals and healthcare and a Protocol on Foreign Office Consultations according to a release of the Ministry of External affairs.

The EAM was on a visit to Russia from December 25 to 29 as a part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides.

During his visit, Jaishankar called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and held discussions with the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov.

"Three documents relating to the Kudan Kulam Nuclear Power Plants, an MoU on cooperation in pharmaceuticals and healthcare and a Protocol on Foreign Office Consultations were signed during the visit," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

EAM had a comprehensive exchange of views on bilateral cooperation in trade and economics, energy, defence, connectivity, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation between regions of the two countries.

"He also shared perspectives on global and regional developments, including multilateral cooperation," the release added.

Moreover, during his visit, he also interacted with Russian think tanks and academics and exchanged views on Indian foreign policy perspectives as well as Russia-India relations.

The rich contribution of cultural ties and people-to-people exchanges in enhancing the goodwill and friendship between India and Russia was reflected in EAM's interaction with the Indian Diaspora in Moscow, according to the release.

Later, EAM met the Governor, Alexander Beglov, in Saint Petersburg" and discussed possibilities of cooperation in the economic and cultural fields.

He had a discussion with a diverse cross-section of Indologists at Saint Petersburg University," the release stated.

Moreover, they exchanged views on how to enhance a better direct understanding and appreciation of developments in the two countries.

He also interacted with teachers and students at School No. 653 named after Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, a premier Russian government school that teaches Hindi as part of its regular curriculum.

Furthermore, EAM's visit to Russia provided an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral cooperation and consider ways to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

India-Russia relations have remained strong and steady, building upon strategic convergences, geopolitical interests, and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

