EAM Jaishankar to visit Canada next week: Sources

New Delhi [India], November 5 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is likely to visit Canada next week, sources told ANI.

However, the exact date of the EAM's visit is not confirmed yet.

Notably, the G7 foreign ministers' meeting is scheduled for November 11-12 in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada.

Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, is bringing together G7 partners to discuss global challenges and strengthen international collaboration. Topics for discussion will include security, prosperity and economic resilience.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday emphasised the "progress" his government has made in strengthening ties with India, as part of Canada's broader effort to reduce its dependence on trade with the United States.

Speaking to reporters in Gyeongju, Carney said the strategy was already showing results, citing the "progress which we have been making with India." He added that Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and other cabinet members have been engaging with their Indian counterparts to advance this plan.

Carney noted that his government's approach is focused on both domestic and international efforts to strengthen the economy at home while "build[ing] these partnerships abroad, reduce our reliance on the United States."

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said, "As we pursue our ambitious new mission to double our non-US exports in the next decade, Canada's new government is focused on working with partners across the Indo-Pacific to unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses."

"The Indo-Pacific presents enormous opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses. Canada is ready to seize these opportunities and play to win," Carney added.

Carney's efforts to diversify Canada's trade relations are driven by the need to reduce dependence on the US market. With the US imposing tariffs and trade tensions escalating, Canada is looking to strengthen ties with other countries, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. India, with its growing economy and large market, presents a significant opportunity for Canada to expand its trade and investment portfolio.

