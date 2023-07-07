EAM Jaishankar visits water project in Kibamba built with India's assistance

Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], July 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the water project in the Kibamba district of Dar es Salaam on Friday which is built with Indian support that will be providing clean drinking water to the Tanzanian population.

"In India, we have a big mission called the Jal Jeevan mission, because it means water is life. And through this mission, which is a personal commitment of Prime Minister Modi to the Indian people, we have 195,000,000 rural households. We have already covered 124,000,000 with drinking water connections. And we are today committed to doing this not only in India but seeing wherever there is a similar need abroad, a similar desire to work with us, we are very happy to respond to that," Jaishankar said.

He said that the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on providing clean drinking water, as seen in the Government of India's Jal Jeevan Mission, is also reflected abroad.

The Minister stressed that working to the priorities of Africa, India is a partner with a difference. Moreover, EAM Jaishankar also said that bringing Indian expertise, experience and best practices is the key to our development partnership.

"Visited the water project in Kibamba built with Indian support. Supplies water to Dar es Salaam. Appreciate Minister of Water Jumaa Aweso for joining. Bringing Indian expertise, experience and best practices is the key to our development partnership. PM @narendramodi's focus on providing clean drinking water, as seen in our Jal Jeevan Mission, is also reflected abroad. Working to the priorities of Africa, India is a partner with a difference," he tweeted.

Visited the water project in Kibamba built with Indian support. Supplies water to Dar es Salaam. Appreciate Minister of Water Jumaa Aweso for joining. Bringing Indian expertise, experience and best practices is the key to our development partnership. PM @narendramodi’s focus… pic.twitter.com/WqZ5pSdIuU — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 7, 2023

He further mentioned that Tanzania is the biggest development partner of India in Africa in the water sector.

"We have a project commitment of a billion US dollars. And I wanted to visit the water project on site to get first-hand feedback from all of you, the minister and the member of parliament of the people, from the companies about how these projects are doing and transcending."

While addressing the people, he said that when the water projects are completed, water access in urban areas will be 94.5 per cent, and in rural areas will be 78 per cent.

"I think this is a great way of showing the friendship and solidarity between India and Tanzania," he said.

Jaishankar later commended the government of Tanzania for their strong commitment to closing the water access gap.

He added, "The government of India is deeply committed to supporting Tanzania in its development initiatives in the water sector."

Jaishankar, who is in Tanzania for a four-day visit, interacted with the members of the Indian community, on Thursday and said that he was in the country on an "IT mission, as in India-Tanzania mission."

He had a "lively interaction" with members of the Indian community in Dar es Salaam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor