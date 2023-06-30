EAM Jaishankar wishes Congo on its Independence Day

New Delhi [India], June 30 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended wishes to the government and people of Congo on their Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, he greeted the Foreign Minister of Congo, Christophe Lutundula.

He said, "Warm wishes to FM Christophe Lutundula and the Government and people of the Democratic Republic of Congo on the occasion of their Independence Day."

India has also been supporting ROC in capacity building by providing training to Congolese officials in various areas under ITEC, as well as scholarships/fellowships under ICCR.

In April this year, India and Congo held the second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) and agreed to enhance their cooperation in the multilateral forum.

"The Second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and the Republic of Congo (ROC) was held on April 13th, 2023 in New Delhi. It was co-chaired by Sevala Naik Mude, JS (C&WA), and Ambassador Gisele Bouanga-Kalou, Director of Cabinet, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the ROC Government," read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, covering political, trade and commerce, investments, defence & security, development partnership, capacity building, and culture & people to people linkages.

They also discussed ways to further strengthen the ties between India and ROC. Both sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to enhance their cooperation in the multilateral fora, added the release.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations at Brazzaville, at a mutually convenient date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor