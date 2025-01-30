EAM S Jaishankar highlights youth's role in 'Viksit Bharat' at Hansraj College

New Delhi [India], January 30 : India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, spoke at Hansraj College, New Delhi, about his unexpected journey into politics, his thoughts on India's development, and his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership style.

Coming from a family of bureaucrats, Jaishankar never envisioned a political career, but his shift was catalysed by Modi, whom he credits for inspiring his transition into the political sphere.

"I never thought I would be in politics one day. My father was a bureaucrat, and my brother is also in the service. We were basically a service family. It was because of Modi that I made the shift into politics," Jaishankar shared. He recounted how PM Modi's request to join the political arena was delivered in a manner that "only had one answer," compelling Jaishankar to take the plunge into politics. His previous career as a senior bureaucrat in India's Ministry of External Affairs laid the foundation for his current role, but the political shift was a significant change.

Jaishankar also reflected on his professional relationship with the late Sushma Swaraj, the former External Affairs Minister. He described the role of a secretary in a ministry, stating, "The secretary is the person who explains the functioning of democracy to the minister, while the minister is the one to shape policy. It's a crucial junction where both perspectives come together, and I had a very good equation with Sushma Swaraj." Jaishankar appreciated the collaboration they shared and highlighted Swaraj's leadership, which he found effective for the smooth running of the ministry.

When discussing the concept of "Viksit Bharat" (developed India), Jaishankar emphasised the critical role of youth in the nation's future. "Without youth, there is no Viksit Bharat," he remarked, stressing that India's earlier development model had failed to keep pace with other Asian countries. Nations like Japan, Korea, and China had moved ahead due to their modern approaches to governance and policy. "Earlier, the development model was not right," Jaishankar noted, pointing to the need for a more forward-thinking mindset in India's bureaucracy.

He went on to highlight the importance of Delhi, the nation's capital, in setting the standards for India's development. "Viksit Rajdhani, Viksit Delhi, is central to Vikasit Bharat," he asserted. According to Jaishankar, Delhi should not just serve as a political hub, but as a model city reflecting India's goals for the future. The message of a modern, developed India must come from the capital and then radiate across the country.

Jaishankar's thoughts on U.S. President Donald Trump were also candid. While acknowledging that Trump is an American nationalist, Jaishankar expressed confidence in the stability of the India-U.S. relationship. "Trump is an American nationalist. He thinks our ties with the U.S. are good. There is nothing negative about us," Jaishankar said. Despite occasional differences, he is optimistic that the two countries will continue to strengthen their relationship.

On the subject of working with Prime Minister Modi, Jaishankar spoke highly of his leadership style, describing him as a "tough" and "motivational" boss. "I like him as a boss because he is tough. He is guided by what the country requires," Jaishankar explained. He also noted that Modi gives his team the freedom to execute their work. Jaishankar cited the successful evacuation of Indians from Ukraine as a prime example of Modi's leadership, emphasising that it was not just about giving orders, but about motivating the team to work diligently. "You have to motivate the team so that people don't feel that they are doing things because someone told them to," Jaishankar added.

Reflecting on the last decade, Jaishankar concluded by noting that the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" has become deeply embedded in the nation's development strategy. "In the last 10 years, the idea of Vikasit Bharat has been set inside us," he said, underscoring the importance of building a modern, developed India in the coming years.

