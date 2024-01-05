EAM S Jaishankar plants sapling in Indian Embassy in Nepal, pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 5 : On his final day of visit to Nepal, Indian Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar started a plantation drive on Friday in the premises of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Welcomed by students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, the EAM planted the sapling of Jacaranda within the premises of Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. EAM also received a token of love from the students who welcomed him at the embassy premises.

Earlier, the EAM also paid homage to the idol of Mahatma Gandhi, which was installed in the embassy premises a few years ago.

EAM Jaishankar highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of 'HIT' to foster bilateral ties between India and Nepal and reaffirmed his commitment to redefine the relationship with Nepal.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Government of India is committed to continue redefining its relationship with partners in our neighbourhood, especially with Nepal. I remember that during his visit to Nepal in 2014, Prime Minister Modi had given the hit formula for India- Nepal relations. Hit as in H for highways, I for Iways and T for Transways," he said.

Speaking at the joint inauguration of Tribhuvan University Central Library and other post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Kathmandu, Jaishankar added, "During the visit of Prime Minister Prachanda to India in June, both leaders took the important decision to make our partnership a super hit now. The government of India is committed to move forward on the ideals of Sabka Sath, Sabka vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka prayas, and take the friendly neighbouring countries, including Nepal, along with us in our development journey. Together we will continue to cross more and more milestones in our relationship in the days to come."

EAM also underscored the significant agreements signed during his ongoing visit to Nepal and said that the partnership has expanded multifold, which has strengthened the people-to-people connection between the two countries.

He said, "With significant strides made in a variety of areas, this partnership has expanded multifold and connectivity, be it physical, digital or energy related, has become a cornerstone of this expanding collaboration, and this has further strengthened the people to people linkages between our two countries. You during my visit this time, we have signed some really important agreements both in the areas of power sector cooperation as well as project implementation, and I am very confident that these will positively impact the lives of the ordinary person in Nepal."

Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Kathmandu, called on Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Thursday. During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dahal.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "Called on Rt. Hon'ble PM @cmprachanda . Conveyed the warm wishes of PM @narendramodi . Recalled his successful visit to India in June 2023 which has imparted a new momentum to our ties. Discussed the follow-up, including through the Joint Commission Meeting today. friendship is indeed unique and our partnership is moving from strength to strength."

