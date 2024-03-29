Earthquake in Greece: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Near Filiatra

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Greece, originating 30 kilometers northwest of Filiatra.

5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Greece, which occurred 30 km North-West of Filiatra. pic.twitter.com/hkyIyRWFqg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2024

Earlier, an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude struck Afghanistan in the wee hours of Friday, the National Centre for Seismology stated. The earthquake occurred at 5:11 am (IST) and its depth was measured at 110 km.

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Thursday, as per National Centre for Seismology data. According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at around 5:44 am on Thursday. The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 36.36 and longitude 71.18 at a depth of 124 km, as per the NCS data.