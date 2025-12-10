Earthquake in Japan: Magnitude 5.7 Quake Hits Off Honshu Coast

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck off the east coast of Honshu, Japan, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, Reuters reported. According to the EMSC, the quake was at a depth of 31 km. It had earlier estimated the magnitude at 6.5 and the depth at 57 kilometres. There were no immediate reports of damage.

This latest quake comes two days after a strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the region late on Monday. That quake triggered a tsunami along parts of the Pacific coast and caused injuries and light damage. It was followed by a 6.7 magnitude tremor on Tuesday.

The 7.5 magnitude quake struck around 11.15 p.m. in the Pacific Ocean about 80 kilometres off Aomori. The U.S. Geological Survey measured it at 7.6 magnitude and placed the depth at 44 kilometres.

At least 34 people were injured, including one seriously, according to media reports citing the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. NHK reported that many were hurt by falling objects.