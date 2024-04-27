Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude of 6.9 Rattles Bonin Islands; Dramatic Visuals Surface

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 rattled Japan's Bonin Islands, also known as the Ogasawara Islands, on Saturday, April 27. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that the tremor, which occurred around 5:35 p.m. local time, originated west of the island chain.

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked the west coast of the Bonin and Ogasawara Islands in Japan.



The tremor was felt in central Tokyo. No tsunami alerts have been issued.

The depth of the quake was 540 kilometres below the seabed. The JMA reported only light shaking on the main island of Ogasawara; no warnings were issued for a potential tsunami.

The quake's epicentre struck roughly 270 kilometres northwest of Ogasawara, a remote island group south of Tokyo. Meanwhile, there were no reports of damage or injuries yet. More details awaited