Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude of 6.9 Rattles Bonin Islands; Dramatic Visuals Surface
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 27, 2024 03:49 PM2024-04-27T15:49:31+5:302024-04-27T15:51:45+5:30
A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 rattled Japan's Bonin Islands, also known as the Ogasawara Islands, on Saturday, April 27. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that the tremor, which occurred around 5:35 p.m. local time, originated west of the island chain.
Cars Dangling Due to Earthquake
#BREAKING 🇯🇵| A magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked the west coast of the Bonin and Ogasawara Islands in Japan.— South Today (@SouthToday5) April 27, 2024
The tremor was felt in central Tokyo. No tsunami alerts have been issued. #Japan | #earthquake | #tokyopic.twitter.com/J5hc8a7eD3
The depth of the quake was 540 kilometres below the seabed. The JMA reported only light shaking on the main island of Ogasawara; no warnings were issued for a potential tsunami.
Visuals From Japan
M6.9に下方修正— jayaa (Modi ka pariwar) (@Jayaa2012) April 27, 2024
ほんとにM7.6あったらもうちょっと日本揺れててもいいくらいパワーあるからね()M7.6はさすがに過大評価すぎたけど、深発地震おもしれーになった🗾🌏😱
シェイクシェイクシェイク#earthquakes#japanpic.twitter.com/Oqdeor27D8
The quake's epicentre struck roughly 270 kilometres northwest of Ogasawara, a remote island group south of Tokyo. Meanwhile, there were no reports of damage or injuries yet. More details awaited