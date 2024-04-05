Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Interrupts UN Security Council Meeting in New York - Watch Video

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake rattled New York City on Friday, interrupting a meeting of the UN Security Council and sending tremors throughout the region.

The quake, centred near Lebanon, New Jersey, about 72 kilometres (45 miles) west of New York City, caused buildings to shake and residents to feel the ground move. Some Brooklyn residents reported hearing a loud boom. The tremors were also felt in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Connecticut, and other areas on the East Coast not accustomed to significant seismic activity.

The unexpected earthquake caused a temporary disruption to a UN Security Council meeting underway in New York City. The meeting was reportedly paused for a short while as attendees reacted to the tremors. There were, however, no immediate indications of injuries or significant damage within the UN headquarters building.

Watch video here:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred near New York in the United States, as a result of which the meeting of the UN Security Council in New York was interrupted for some time. pic.twitter.com/fUH1TPCkgy — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 5, 2024

This earthquake rekindled memories of the powerful 5.8-magnitude quake that struck the East Coast in 2011, with its epicenter in Virginia. That temblor, the strongest to hit the region since World War II, caused significant disruption and damage.