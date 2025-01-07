Earthquake in Xizang: 36 Killed as Multiple Quakes Hits China, Strong Tremors Felt in Nepal (Watch Videos)

At least 36 people were killed after an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on Richter's scale struck China's Xizang on Tuesday morning, December 7. Tremors fell in Nepal and India, leading to people rushing out from their homes and buildings. Several houses and building collapsed around Shigatse.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre the earthquake felt at around 9:05 am (0105 GMT) had an epicentre depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), revising the magnitude from an earlier 6.9.

China's State Council's earthquake relief department and emergency management department have activated a Level 3 emergency response to the magnitude-6.8 earthquake in the city of Xigaze in Xizang Autonomous Region. https://t.co/9pw7jhoG6Jpic.twitter.com/qM79pOkBa6 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 7, 2025

Videos and photos shared on social media show the aftermath from the nearby town of Lhatse, with debris spilling out onto the road. Tremors were felt in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, some 400 km (250 miles) away, where residents ran from their houses.

🔴 #BREAKING | Massive earthquake on magnitude 7 jolts Nepal, hits Tibet near border with Nepal. Tremors of the earthquake felt in parts of Bihar and NCR in India as well.#earthquake#Nepal#China#BiharNewspic.twitter.com/mr2tmIDkFW — Manraj Meena (@ManrajM7) January 7, 2025

Kathmandu, Nepal: CCTV footage captures the chaotic moments during the earthquake, showing people rushing out of their homes in panic as the tremors hit pic.twitter.com/8KJ8ORvsI9 — IANS (@ians_india) January 7, 2025

Tremors were also felt in the northern Indian state of Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Bihar which borders Nepal. As walls shook, people rushed out of their homes and apartments to open areas. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR.