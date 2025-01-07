Earthquake of Magnitude 7.1 Hits Tibet Near Neapal; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Bihar and West Bengal (Watch Video)

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on the Richter scale struck Tibet near the border with Nepal in early hours of Tuesday, December 7. According to the reports, tremors were felt in Bihar's Patna, Delhi-NCR and West Bengal.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck the Xizang region of China at 6:35 AM IST (9:05 AM local time). The epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres, with coordinates at 28.86° N latitude and 87.51° E longitude.

Tremors were felt strongly in neighbouring areas, including parts of India and Nepal. Tremors were felt in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Motihari, and Bettiah districts. However, no reports of injuries or casualties.

Visuals From Nepal

#WATCH | Kathmandu | An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit 93 km North East of Lobuche, Nepal at 06:35:16 IST today: USGS Earthquakes pic.twitter.com/MnRKkH9wuR — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2025

Videos from Nepal were shared on social media, where people can be seen running out of the hotel building near Mount Everest in panic due to the strong earthquake. Other videos also show ceiling fan moving and trees shaking due to strong tremors in the area.

#WATCH | Earthquake tremors felt in Bihar's Sheohar as an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit 93 km North East of Lobuche, Nepal at 06:35:16 IST today pic.twitter.com/D3LLphpHkU — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2025

Visuals also emerged from Bihar districts, where tremors of earthquake were felt. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows a chandelier at a house in Sheohar moving due to an earthquake.