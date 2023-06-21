Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Tibet

Lhasa [Tibet], June 21 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Tibet on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet.

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 1:48 am Indian Standard Time (IST) and at a depth of 34 kilometres.

Taking to its Twitter handle, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 21-06-2023, 01:48:48 IST, Lat: 28.05 & Long: 87.81, Depth: 34 Km, Location: Tibet"

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

