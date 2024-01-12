Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolts Afghanistan
Kabul [Afghanistan], January 12 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 4:41 am (IST).
It further noted that its depth was at 17 kilometres.
The NCS posted from its X handle, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-01-2024, 04:51:02 IST, Lat: 36.54 & Long: 71.60, Depth: 17 Km ,Location: Afghanistan."
Further details are awaited.
Earlier, on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan.
According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:50 pm (IST). It noted that the depth of the tremor was at 220 kilometres.
The NCS posted on X, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km, Location: Afghanistan."
