Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], January 12 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 07:23 am (IST) on Friday, at a depth of 88 kilometers.

In a post shared on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 12-01-2024, 07:23:18 IST, Lat: 22.74 & Long: 93.90, Depth: 88 Km ,Location: Myanmar."

So far, no casualty or loss of property has been reported. Further details are awaited.

