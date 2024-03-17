Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Afghanistan
By ANI | Published: March 17, 2024 08:46 PM2024-03-17T20:46:25+5:302024-03-17T20:50:04+5:30
Kabul [Afghanistan], March 17 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Sunday, the ...
Kabul [Afghanistan], March 17 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The earthquake took place at 19:59:23 IST at a depth of 169 km.
In a post on X, the NCS wrote, " Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 17-03-2024, 19:59:23 IST, Lat: 36.66 & Long: 71.43, Depth: 169 Km ,Region: Afghanistan."
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app