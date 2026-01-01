Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 1 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Afghanistan on Thursday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 113 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 01/01/2026 11:43:52 IST, Lat: 36.49 N, Long: 71.35 E, Depth: 113 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

On December 29, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck the region at a depth of 109km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 29/12/2025 02:49:40 IST, Lat: 36.14 N, Long: 70.53 E, Depth: 109 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier on December 27, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck the region at a depth of 110km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 27/12/2025 12:04:34 IST, Lat: 36.53 N, Long: 71.63 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.

The recent tremors follow a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan on November 4. According to Afghan authorities, at least 27 people were killed and hundreds were injured in that quake. CNN reported that the tremor also damaged one of the country's most iconic mosques. The United States Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at a shallow depth, which increases its impact.

Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) notes that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and seasonal flooding. Repeated tremors worsen the situation for communities already struggling with decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with minimal resilience to withstand multiple shocks.

