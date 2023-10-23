Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts China

Qinghai [China], October 23 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted China's Qinghai on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 11:40 a.m. (IST) on Monday at a depth of 26 kilometres.

Taking to X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 23-10-2023, 11:40:45 IST, Lat: 33.39 & Long: 91.16, Depth: 26 Km ,Location: Qinghai, China."

Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Myanmar, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 06:29:16 IST on Monday, at a depth of 90 kilometers.

Posting from its handle on social media platform X, the NCS stated: "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-10-2023, 06:29:16 IST, Lat: 23.30 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Myanmar."

