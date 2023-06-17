Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts China
By ANI | Published: June 17, 2023 11:14 PM 2023-06-17T23:14:00+5:30 2023-06-17T23:15:09+5:30
Beijing [China], June 17 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck 68 km SSW of Kashitashi, China on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The quake occured at 21:44:26 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 10.0 km.
According to USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 35.699°N and 79.743°E respectively.
No casualties have been reported as of yet.
Further details are awaited.
