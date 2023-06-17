Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts China

Beijing [China], June 17 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck 68 km SSW of Kashitashi, China on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occured at 21:44:26 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 10.0 km.

According to USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 35.699°N and 79.743°E respectively.

No casualties have been reported as of yet.

Further details are awaited.

