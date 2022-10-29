Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Taiwan's Yilan
By ANI | Published: October 29, 2022 04:13 AM 2022-10-29T04:13:03+5:30 2022-10-29T09:45:02+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Yilan in Taiwan on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake, which struck at 21:00:43 (UTC+05:30), was determined to be at 24.651 degrees north latitude and 122.048 degrees east longitude.
Moreover, the depth of the epicentre was found to be at 66.2 km, a statement by the USGS read.
No casualties have been reported so far.
( With inputs from ANI )
