Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Xinjiang

Xinjiang [China], November 6 : The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on Thursday reported an earthquake in Xinjiang.

According to the NCS, the earthquake details were shared on X: "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 06/11/2025 06:32:18 IST, Lat: 37.88 N, Long: 75.06 E, Depth: 220 Km, Location: Xinjiang."

This comes days after another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck China on Sunday, the NCS had earlier stated on October 26.

As per the NCS, the October 26 earthquake struck at a depth of 130 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 26/10/2025 20:32:59 IST, Lat: 29.15 N, Long: 100.00 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: China."

The recent quakes follow a pattern of moderate seismic activity recorded across China in the past few months.

Earlier on September 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Xinjiang at a depth of 50 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 08/09/2025 05:13:32 IST, Lat: 37.95 N, Long: 75.32 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Xinjiang."

A day before that, on September 7, another earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck China at a shallow depth of 10 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 07/09/2025 15:50:11 IST, Lat: 32.54 N, Long: 92.58 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes.

This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

China's geographical position makes it highly prone to frequent seismic activity.

It is located between the two largest seismic belts, the circum-Pacific seismic belt and the circum-Indian seismic belt.

Squeezed by the Pacific plate, the Indian plate and the Philippine plate, the seismic fracture zones are well developed in this region.

Since the beginning of the 20th century, more than 800 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater have occurred in China.

Earthquakes have struck almost all provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions, except for Guizhou, Zhejiang, and Hong Kong.

According to the Science Museums of China, over 5,50,000 people have died in earthquakes in China since 1900, accounting for 53 per cent of total global earthquake casualties.

Since 1949, more than 100 destructive earthquakes have occurred across Chinese provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions, 14 of which are in East China.

These earthquakes have caused the deaths of more than 2,70,000 people, representing 54 per cent of the total death toll caused by natural disasters in China.

The earthquake-stricken districts cover an area of 300,000 square kilometres, with more than 7 million rooms destroyed.

Experts note that earthquakes and other natural disasters continue to pose major challenges to China even in peaceful times.

