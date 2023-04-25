Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes near Hede in China
By ANI | Published: April 25, 2023 10:06 PM 2023-04-25T22:06:54+5:30 2023-04-25T22:10:16+5:30
Beijing [China], April 25 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 has struck 228 km ENE of Hede, China on ...
Beijing [China], April 25 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 has struck 228 km ENE of Hede, China on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The earthquake occurred at 21:04:31 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 10 km.
The location of the quake was detected at 34.538°N and 122.567°E respectively, according to USGS.
No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app