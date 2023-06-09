Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolts Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 9 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck 59 km NNE of Masohi, Indonesia on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred took place at 16:04:05 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 10.0 km.

According to USGS, the epicentre was found to be at 2.814°S and 129.206°E respectively.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."

The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor